Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.