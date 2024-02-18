Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$125.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

