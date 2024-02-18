Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

