Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.6 %

LON:MEX opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.12.

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.