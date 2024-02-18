Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.6 %
LON:MEX opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The firm has a market cap of £14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.12.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
