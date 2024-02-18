TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $75.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE TRU opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $119,620,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

