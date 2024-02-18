TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

TRU stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,317,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 136,049 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

