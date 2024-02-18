TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.