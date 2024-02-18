TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $36.12 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

