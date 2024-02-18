Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

TPH opened at $34.77 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

