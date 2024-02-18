TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. TriNet Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80 to $7.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TNET stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $130.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1,012.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.