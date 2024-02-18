TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $175,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

