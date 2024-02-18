TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

