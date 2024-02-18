Truist Financial Cuts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $19.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.7 %

NRDS opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.