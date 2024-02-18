Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after buying an additional 241,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

