Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $68.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

