UBS Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

