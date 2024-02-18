UBS Group Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $118.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 777.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,022 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

