UBS Group Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $125.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.