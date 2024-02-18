Udemy’s (UDMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UDMY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Udemy Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 1,498.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

