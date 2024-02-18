Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Unilever worth $234,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

