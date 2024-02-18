Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $127.18 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $127.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00014755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00136046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.76944616 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 932 active market(s) with $163,757,529.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.