United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

