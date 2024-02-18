UnlimitedIP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.82 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $1,193.46 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01001462 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,193.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

