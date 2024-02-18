UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $1.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00135962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,467,058 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,468,807.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.1603207 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $901,112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

