UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $4.16 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $1.13 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00008041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00135862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,467,389 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

