Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

UPWK opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after purchasing an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 863,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

