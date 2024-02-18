USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,586,544 shares of company stock worth $88,507,498 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

