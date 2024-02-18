Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

