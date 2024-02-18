Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 606,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,158. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

