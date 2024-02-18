Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.15. 244,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,480. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

