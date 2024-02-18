Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,961. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.