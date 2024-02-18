Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.01. 2,579,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,762. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

