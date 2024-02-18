Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is MCIA Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 14.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,405. The company has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.