Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,405. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

