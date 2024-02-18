Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 4.8%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). 3,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 31,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Vector Capital Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

