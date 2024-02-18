Venus USDC Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.60 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $110.60 million and approximately $127.75 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02317467 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $129,219,012.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

