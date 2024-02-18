Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0072

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $74.21 million and $11.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.