Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.90 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,812.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00516294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00135823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00230851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00148701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.