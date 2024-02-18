Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $422.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

