VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.72

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.72 and traded as high as $49.59. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 10,629 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
