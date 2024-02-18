VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.72

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.72 and traded as high as $49.59. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 10,629 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

