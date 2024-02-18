Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,569,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287,355 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,740,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $281.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

