Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

