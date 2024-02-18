Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of VNT stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 2,802,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,075. Vontier has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vontier by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

