Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $260.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.24.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 166,537 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

