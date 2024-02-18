WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of WaFd by 90.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

