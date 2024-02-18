Wanchain Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $44.71 million and $1.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,391,278 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

