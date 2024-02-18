Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$200.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Shares of WCN opened at C$226.39 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$226.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$203.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$191.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

