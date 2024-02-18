Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.57.

WM opened at $201.54 on Thursday. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $202.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

