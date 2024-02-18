Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.57.

NYSE WM opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $202.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

