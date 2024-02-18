Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $205.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of WM opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $202.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,008 shares of company stock worth $9,049,135 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

